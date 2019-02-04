Andrew Whitworth on Rams losing Super Bowl: 'At the end of the day, you're all gonna die'

The Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in a 13-3 game that will leave members of the offense lamenting their shockingly poor performance on the biggest possible stage. It's going to be a long and dark offseason for the Rams.

But if anyone is looking for some perspective, they should probably seek out left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who in the immediate aftermath of the game, responded to the defeat in a way that makes Sunday's Super Bowl feel rather unimportant.

Whitworth didn't give some recycled answer about how the Rams will learn from this experience and use this feeling to fuel them next season and how they can take some valuable lesson from this loss. Whitworth instead chose to point out a rather depressing fact that puts losing the Super Bowl into perspective.

"At the end of the day," Whitworth said, "you're all gonna die."

"For me, what means the most is guys see me hold my head high, they see me confident in them and loving them."



Andrew Whitworth with some great perspective. pic.twitter.com/psSDNqOc5x — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 4, 2019

In other words, to quote a much better writer than this NFL blogger, "There's one thing to know about this earth, we're put here just to make more dirt, and that's OK."

As you can see above, Whitworth had more to say. Despite the money quote about death, Whitworth's entire response is actually sorta uplifting in a morbid kind of way, if that makes any sort of sense.

It really does put this football thing into perspective.

"You're not going to get me to pout and feel sorry for myself," Whitworth said. "I realize what this game means. I cherish the crap out of it. I don't give a crap if you have a Hall of Fame bust, if you've been a Pro Bowler or win 20 Super Bowls. At the end of the day, you're all gonna die. And you're all going to have the opportunity to play football or not be playing football, and who you are, how you carry yourself, whether you pout and feel sorry for yourself is the only thing that's going to matter. Because that's what people are going to remember about you.

"So, for me, what means the most, is that guys see me hold my head high. They see me confident in them and loving them and there for them in anyway I can moving forward."

Whitworth now has a decision to make. The 37-year-old who just wrapped up his 13th NFL season (two with the Rams, 11 with the Bengals) has yet to decide if he'll return for another season. He's under contract through next season, but could retire this offseason.

"You know, I don't know," he said, per NFL.com. "Some guys in the locker room were begging me to not say anything like that. So, you know, I have no idea. I really don't. I still love playing. I still love the game. I still feel great. Still play at a high level. We'll see. I'll let the offseason play out and kinda see what's best for the franchise, what's best for me, and we'll kind of see what happens."

If Whitworth retires, the Rams will be challenged to replace the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection who is tasked with keeping Jared Goff alive on a weekly basis.