When the Kansas City Chiefs spent the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, football fans, media types, and league observers quickly split themselves into two camps. On one side, there were the people who said you should never spend a first-round pick on a running back. On the other, there were the people who felt the Chiefs needed an upgrade at the position. The ensuing arguments were fairly predictable.

What the two sides agreed on wholeheartedly, though, was the Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for Kansas City's offense, and that given a chance in the lead role, he would be an absolute monster. It sure looks like that's shaping up to be exactly how it goes down.

Edwards-Helaire is getting the first-team reps during Chiefs training camp, filling the role vacated by Damien Williams, who opted out of the season due to coronavirus. Asked about Edwards-Helaire at practice, head coach Andy Reid had this to say: "Is everything perfect? No, not right now. But he's working to get there.''

We'll bet on Edwards-Helaire getting there. He's a fantastic talent, the best pass-catching running back in college football last season. And though he is on the small side, he is a strong runner, even between the tackles. And anyway, it's not like Reid has been reluctant to use small backs as clear-cut No. 1 options before. Throughout his career, he has shown a strong preference for having a true feature back.

In his 21 seasons as a head coach, Reid has used what could reasonably be described as a committee backfield only twice in a season where his No. 1 back stayed healthy: in 2003 when he split the work nearly equally between Brian Westbrook and Correll Buckhalter, and last season, when he split the work between Williams and LeSean McCoy, for the most part.

Year Team RB1 Touches RB2 Touches 1999 Eagles Duce Staley 366 Eric Bieniemy 14 2000 Eagles Darnell Autry 136 Duce Staley* 104 2001 Eagles Duce Staley 229 Correll Buckhalter 142 2002 Eagles Duce Staley 320 Dorsey Levens 94 2003 Eagles Brian Westbrook 154 Correll Buckhalter 136 2004 Eagles Brian Westbrook 250 Dorsey Levens 103 2005 Eagles Brian Westbrook 217 Lamar Gordon 65 2006 Eagles Brian Westbrook 317 Correll Buckhalter 107 2007 Eagles Brian Westbrook 368 Correll Buckhalter 74 2008 Eagles Brian Westbrook 287 Correll Buckhalter 102 2009 Eagles LeSean McCoy 195 Brian Westbrook 86 2010 Eagles LeSean McCoy 285 Jerome Harrison 48 2011 Eagles LeSean McCoy 321 Ronnie Brown 42 2012 Eagles LeSean McCoy 254 Bryce Brown 128 2013 Chiefs Jamaal Charles 329 Knile Davis 81 2014 Chiefs Jamaal Charles 246 Knile Davis 150 2015 Chiefs Charcandrick West 180 Jamaal Charles* 92 2016 Chiefs Spencer Ware 247 Charcandrick West 116 2017 Chiefs Kareem Hunt 325 Charcandrick West 45 2018 Chiefs Kareem Hunt* 207 Damien Williams 73 2019 Chiefs Damien Williams 141 LeSean McCoy 129 All Reid Average 256 Average 92

You can see several players on that list that share physical profiles with Edwards-Helaire. There's Westbrook, to whom Reid directly compared the rookie running back during the draft. There's West, who wasn't exactly a big back, either. There's Charles, who became a star under Reid. And there's Bieniemy, the former Eagles running back who is now Kansas City's offensive coordinator, who ran 5-foot-7 and 207 pounds during his playing career -- the exact height and weight at which Edwards-Helaire is listed.

Reid knows exactly what he has in Edwards-Helaire, and he has shown throughout his career that he is both willing to give the lead back role to players like him, and that he knows how to put them in position to succeed. Assuming good health, that's likely exactly what Edwards-Helaire will do.