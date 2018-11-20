Andy Reid and Sean McVay were the real superstars of Monday's epic Chiefs-Rams thriller
McVay may be the future of NFL coaching but Reid certainly isn't living in the past
Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are deservedly getting praise heaped on them for Monday night's instant classic, in which the Rams came away with the 54-51 win. There aren't enough superlatives to talk about the job the offenses did in the barn-burner. Over 1,000 yards of total offense and 100 points, not to mention a few defensive touchdowns. The football world is still buzzing over this one.
Of course, all credit goes to the players. Actually, wait a second. The coaches deserve some serious credit too -- albeit for different reasons. Sean McVay's play-calling wizardry was on full display again as he continued to find new ways to get players open even after moving away from the Rams' vaunted running game. Meanwhile, Andy Reid, at 60, may be nearly twice as old as the 32-year-old McVay, but you wouldn't know it to watch the Chiefs' high-octane attack in action. This was a meeting of two beautiful offensive minds, and it delivered. It doesn't look like we need to worry about the Chiefs getting stale.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the absolutely insane game, quarterback play and, of course, the incomparable Aaron Donald. They also talk about the coaching matchup, and they praise Reid for his ability to run with a coach like McVay who is praised for his innovative playcalling.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF: Falcons vs. Saints odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Steelers legend joins The Season podcast
On the 10-year anniversary, The Season: 2008 Steelers Podcast relives every moment from Pittsburgh's...
-
Cowboys are the team to beat in NFC East
Cowboys look to seize control of NFC East with a win over Redskins on Thanksgiving
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pats draft QB
In our latest mock draft, three quarterbacks and 10 defensive linemen go in the first roun...
-
Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Redskins vs. Cowboys game 10,000...
-
Bears vs. Lions odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears