Andy Reid and Sean McVay were the real superstars of Monday's epic Chiefs-Rams thriller

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are deservedly getting praise heaped on them for Monday night's instant classic, in which the Rams came away with the 54-51 win. There aren't enough superlatives to talk about the job the offenses did in the barn-burner. Over 1,000 yards of total offense and 100 points, not to mention a few defensive touchdowns. The football world is still buzzing over this one.

Of course, all credit goes to the players. Actually, wait a second. The coaches deserve some serious credit too -- albeit for different reasons. Sean McVay's play-calling wizardry was on full display again as he continued to find new ways to get players open even after moving away from the Rams' vaunted running game. Meanwhile, Andy Reid, at 60, may be nearly twice as old as the 32-year-old McVay, but you wouldn't know it to watch the Chiefs' high-octane attack in action. This was a meeting of two beautiful offensive minds, and it delivered. It doesn't look like we need to worry about the Chiefs getting stale.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the absolutely insane game, quarterback play and, of course, the incomparable Aaron Donald. They also talk about the coaching matchup, and they praise Reid for his ability to run with a coach like McVay who is praised for his innovative playcalling.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn