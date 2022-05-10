Tyrann Mathieu was an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV, adding to his All-Pro resume during his three years with the franchise. The Chiefs had a 50-year Super Bowl drought when Mathieu showed up, and he used an All-Pro season to catapult the defense into a championship unit.

Mathieu was one of the stalwarts on Andy Reid's lone Super Bowl championship team. He moved on to the New Orleans Saints after Kansas City decided not to re-sign him this offseason, but Reid is grateful for what Mathieu brought to the organization.

"I'm happy he has a chance to go home and play like he is here with the Saints," Reid said Monday. "They got a good football player and a great person. I know he'll be missed in the community with the things he did there. Sure loved having him here. Great kid.

"Somebody else will have to step into that and pick their game up. We're lucky to have him here where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads."

Mathieu finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions, and three passes defensed last season in earning another Pro Bowl selection with the Chiefs. He allowed just a 65.9 passer rating in coverage when targeted as the primary defender. In three seasons with Kansas City, Mathieu earned two First Team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl selections, while also having 13 interceptions.

Mathieu's 26 interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL amongst safeties since entering the league in 2013, and his three first-Team All-Pro selections match Patrick Peterson, Jalen Ramsey, and Richard Sherman for the most amongst active defensive backs. Mathieu has 26 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, and 610 tackles in his career.

Playing for the Saints was the only choice for Mathieu, as he had the opportunity to return to the Bayou, having gone to high school in New Orleans and college at LSU. Mathieu shares the same feelings as Reid, hoping to continue his elite play in New Orleans.

"I think from the get-go I knew where I wanted to be," Mathieu said last week. "From there, it is all about everything coming together and aligning, and so like I said I am sure there were a lot of people that were praying for me and rooting for me, and it just feels good to see it all kind of come together.

"I've kind of been manifesting this for awhile now. A lot of former teammates know this, but just to have this opportunity means a lot to me."