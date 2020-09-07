Andy Reid is no stranger to Super Bowl highs and lows in his nearly three-decade tenure as a NFL coach. Entering his 29th NFL season (22nd as a head coach), Reid has participated in four Super Bowls, winning one and losing one as a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff, and losing one as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid finally tasted Super Bowl glory as a head coach with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, helping the franchise end a 50-year championship drought.

Reid has experienced the disaster of what losing a Super Bowl can do for a franchise as a head coach (see Terrell Owens and the 2005 Eagles), but winning it as the leader of a football team is unchartered territory. The Chiefs head coach isn't concerned about how the team will react to being world champions, but it isn't for the reasons we might expect. As 2020 has taught us, this year is one unlike any other.

"This is a weird one because of the pandemic," Reid said Monday. "Nobody got to go out. You always worry about guys celebrating and coaches celebrating and all this, well there wasn't a whole lot of celebrating going on because we were confined to our homes.

"The thing I can go off of now is just the way the guys have worked and they've worked their tail off. I'm proud of them for that. They came back with a great attitude. I think everybody – probably around the league this is true, but everybody is just so glad to get back playing. There's a great energy."

The Chiefs are certainly motivated to repeat as champions, but it certainly helped not having the ability to became celebrities at every turn thanks to the pandemic shutting nearly everything down for a few months. The "victory tour" ended in early March.

All the Chiefs had this offseason was the ability to work out and prepare for the 2020 campaign. Winning 12 regular season games and eliminating a 10-point deficit in every postseason game -- the first team to accomplish that feat in NFL history-- wasn't enough.

"I think it's a different approach to the first game, so it's going to be just a little bit different feel but I do believe we got the leaders and the guys out here to make plays to give that feeling of we're still the same team, we're just working harder and trying to do more," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. " And you know what, a lot of guys are going to go out there with a lot of emotion, it's going to be a fun game.

"I can already tell just by how things are gearing up here in the office, but we're just going to have to keep our composure and just play for each other and do our thing and I'm pretty sure you'll see the Kansas City Chiefs from last year."