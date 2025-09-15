Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that players wearing "Free 4" shirts in support of suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice was simply a show of affection for their teammate, not a statement against the NFL. Before Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, several Chiefs players -- including star tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton -- warmed up in shirts featuring Rice's photo and the phrase "Free 4," a reference to his jersey number.

Rice, a 2023 second-round pick, is serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy following his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas in March 2024 that injured multiple people. He pled guilty in July to two felony charges and was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days in jail, to be served intermittently.

Asked about the pregame shirts, Reid downplayed any deeper meaning.

"I've seen it since. I didn't see it then," Reid said, via ESPN Wichita 92.3. "But I would tell you, I know these guys love Rashee and they feel for him sitting out here. And so I think it's no more than that. I just think that those guys, they love the kid and want him to feel part of it in their own way. I really don't think it's anything more than that."

Rice emerged as a key weapon during Kansas City's run to a Super Bowl LVIII title, catching 79 passes as a rookie during the 2023 campaign. Last season, limited to four games by injury, he recorded 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns before returning in the postseason to add 26 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown.

The 25-year-old will be eligible to return Oct. 19 when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders.