Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze the NFL every week, even when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback actually commits a turnover (Mahomes threw just his second interception of the season in Week 11). Having an opportunity at a game-winning drive, Mahomes made it look easy as the Chiefs stunned the Las Vegas Raiders in a 35-31 victory Sunday night. Trailing 31-28 with 1:43 to play, Mahomes took the Chiefs 75 yards in 1:15 -- on just seven plays -- for the game-winning drive, which resulted in a 22-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce with 34 seconds left. Mahomes finished 6 of 7 on the final drive for 75 yards and a touchdown -- the Chiefs ran all pass plays with limited time left on the clock.

After another strong Mahomes outing -- 34 for 45, 348 yards, two touchdowns and one interception -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid couldn't help but praise what his quarterback was able to do with his back against the wall and with AFC West supremacy on the line.

"I take him over everybody, and I'm lucky to have him," Reid said. "As we are as a football team and as we are as a city. I know we're all proud of him and the way he goes about his business. When you're behind, he can make things happen. He sees, he's got great vision. He's got guys, who believe in him, around him and work like crazy to get themselves open. Again, this is just a good football team. Like I said, I'm proud of the way they handled this. This could've easily went the other way and it didn't. And it's because they bear down."

Mahomes continues his MVP pace through 10 games, putting up similar numbers to his first MVP campaign in 2018. Through 10 games this season, Mahomes has completed 67.91% of his passes for 3,035 yards with 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions and a 114.3 passer rating. Through 10 games in 2018, Mahomes has completed 66.96% of his passes for 3,150 yards with 31 touchdowns to seven interceptions and a 117.4 passer rating.

Mahomes tied Drew Brees for the most passing touchdowns (26) before throwing their second interception of the year (Brees did it in 2018). The touchdown pass to Travis Kelce is the first go-ahead touchdown for Mahomes in the final two minutes of regulation.

Even when Vegas took a 31-28 lead with under two minutes left, Reid wasn't even concerned.

"I've got Pat Mahomes, you give me a minute and a half, and I'm pretty good right there," Reid said. "There's a time and a place for it. That wasn't the situation. I hoped we had plenty of time. If we didn't have enough time, I'd be sitting here telling you something different. But we had enough time to get rolling."