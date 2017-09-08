Andy Reid: Eric Berry may have torn his Achilles in Chiefs' upset win over Patriots

The Chiefs' upset win over the Patriots on Thursday might have come at a huge cost. Starting safety Eric Berry had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an injury that could potentially derail his season. After Kansas City's 42-27 win, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Berry may have torn his Achilles tendon.

"Eric Berry has an Achilles [injury], a potential tear," Reid said.

Reid also added that Berry would undergo testing on Friday to determine the severity of the injury. If Berry did tear his Achilles, he would be out for the season.

Berry was injured on a play where Tom Brady got sacked for a 7-yard loss. Berry was covering Rob Gronkowski on the play, and appeared to suffer the injury after very little contact with Gronk. After team trainers looked at Berry, the three-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field.

Eric Berry had to be carted off the field. USATSI

If Berry's out for the season, it would be a huge loss for the Chiefs. The All-Pro safety has been a key part of Kansas City's secondary since 2010 when he was taken with the fifth overall pick.

Berry hasn't missed a game since 2014, when he was diagnosed with cancer. However, not even that was able to stop him. By 2015, Berry was back on the field, and he played in all 16 games for the Chiefs, starting 15 of them.

If Berry is done for the year, Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston knows he'll create a void that will be pretty much impossible to fill.

"It's tough to lose a guy like that, you can't replace a guy like that," Houston told Tafoya after the game. Berry totaled seven tackles, and one tackle for a loss in the Chiefs' upset win.