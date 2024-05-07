Carson Wentz is the new backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, one year after the two sides reportedly had mutual interest. This week, head coach Andy Reid explained why the Chiefs didn't sign Wentz the first time they connected, and why the former Philadelphia Eagles standout was still their target as Patrick Mahomes' No. 2.

"Carson, I know, did a nice job when he worked with the Rams -- had a nice game, actually, for them right at the end (of 2023) there," Reid told reporters Monday. "But I welcome him in. We talked to him last year when we were talking to Blaine (Gabbert). And he was holding off for possibly an opportunity to start. So it was good to get him in this position, and if he has an opportunity to play, he has an opportunity to play. We'll just see how it goes. But he's really handled it well since he's been here. He's a good football player. I like him."

Wentz, who spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia, was released by the Washington Commanders last February and notably remained unsigned until November. He appeared in two games for the Rams down the stretch, starting Week 18 in place of a resting Matthew Stafford. Reports had linked him to the Chiefs prior to his landing in L.A., but Kansas City instead signed Gabbert to serve as Mahomes' top backup.

Wentz admitted in his introductory press conference with the Chiefs that he's embraced the backup role, with an eagerness to absorb K.C.'s winning culture. He brings with him 93 career starts, most of which came with the Eagles, Reid's former employer, but also occurred in Washington and with the Indianapolis Colts.