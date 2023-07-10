Although the NFL is currently in the dead part of its offseason, things should liven up this week, and that's because Netflix will be releasing a ground-breaking new series about NFL quarterbacks on Wednesday.

The docuseries, which is aptly titled "Quarterback," will feature Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions teamed up with NFL Films to make the eight-part series, which chronicles what each of the aforementioned quarterbacks went through during the 2022 season.

When you're creating a series like this, everyone involved wants to make it as realistic as possible, which means there will be cameras everywhere. However, there was one place that cameras were NOT allowed to go in Kansas City.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Manning said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had one condition for being involved in the show: He didn't want his own meetings recorded, and everyone involved agreed to that.

"The last thing we wanted to be was a distraction, and that was our promise," Manning said.

When Mahomes was approached about the doing the show, Manning said the Chiefs star was instantly interested, but he wanted to run the idea by Reid before agreeing to anything.

"I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like, because they're so young now," Manning said. "To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, he said that I should talk to coach (Andy) Reid first."

Manning actually wanted Mahomes to broach the idea to Reid, but the reigning NFL MVP thought it would be best if Manning made the call.

"He said, 'No Peyton, you tell coach Reid,'" Manning said. "It was very telling. Here you've got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I'm doing, I don't care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission."

In the end, Manning got Mahomes (and Reid) to agree. The fact that Manning was involved in the project likely made each participant more comfortable, since he knows what it's like to be in their shoes.

"There's a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it," Manning said.

The Netflix series will debut on July 12, and you can see the trailer below.