The head coaching vacancies are slimming down for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Eric Bieniemy, who may be without a head coaching job for the third consecutive year. Only the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles have open jobs, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has his preference for where Bieniemy ends up if he lands a job this year.

The team is a very familiar one for both Reid and Bieniemy.

"I mean everybody knows what I think of Eric and what kind of head coach I think he'd be. Maybe the best I think I can tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC when he has that opportunity," Reid said to reporters Monday. "Whoever gets him I think is a very lucky organization, one of the few people that I've come across with the leadership skills that he has, the ability to lead men in this crazy game that we're in and for those guys through his leadership to play at a Pro Bowl level.

"When he gets his hands on you, figuratively, he does wonders with athletes, and he's able to maximize their abilities on the field and he gives them that extra boost to be a productive person off the field and somebody I would have loved for my son to have played for."

Since Reid hopes Bieniemy lands in the NFC -- and since the Eagles are the only NFC team left without a head coach -- it would be fair to assume Reid would want Bieniemy in Philadelphia, a franchise and front office Reid is very familiar with. Reid coached 14 seasons with the Eagles, going 130-93-1 with six division titles and five NFC Championship Game appearances. Bieniemy is also familiar with the Eagles, having played under Reid as a running back in Reid's first year coaching the Eagles in 1999.

The Eagles have put in a request to the Chiefs to interview Bieniemy, but they do not have an interview scheduled at this time. Philadelphia can interview Bieniemy this week, despite Kansas City still being in the playoffs.

The Eagles have dug into the Reid coaching tree before, hiring Doug Pederson -- a former Chiefs offensive coordinator -- in 2016 after the firing of Chip Kelly. That hiring turned out well for Philadelphia, as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title in franchise history under Pederson.

Bieniemy may be the best assistant coach Reid has ever had as the offensive coordinator of one of the greatest offenses in NFL history. The Chiefs offense was first in total yards per game (415.8) this season under Bieniemy (sixth in 2019, first in 2018) and has led the NFL with 406.9 yards per game over the past three seasons. Patrick Mahomes won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP with Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator -- throwing for 13,868 yards for 114 touchdowns to just 23 interceptions (109.8 passer rating).

Reid may have been hinting Bieniemy gets the Eagles job, where he knows his offensive coordinator can succeed.