The Kansas City Chiefs had to deal with business much bigger than Sunday's loss -- the health of their head coach. After Kansas City fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Reid was unable to field questions in his postgame media availability as the Chiefs announced he was feeling ill.
NFL Network's James Palmer reported Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance and the players were told their head coach should be OK. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said the move was precautionary. Reid wasn't feeling great and was dehydrated, but there was no serious medical concern regarding the head coach.
Tyrann Mathieu posted about Reid after the game on social media, offering the head coach well wishes in his recovery.
I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub fielded questions during the postgame press conference in place of Reid, who is one win shy of his 100th victory with the franchise. Reid won 140 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (including the postseason) and 99 with the Chiefs. If Reid reaches 100 wins, he will become the first head coach in NFL history to lead two different franchises to 100 victories.
The Chiefs play the Eagles next week.
