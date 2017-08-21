Andy Reid makes it clear who will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2017
Veteran Alex Smith and rookie Patrick Mahomes have both had solid preseasons
The Chiefs traded up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to take quarterback Pat Mahomes. In general, teams in today's NFL don't take franchise quarterbacks with explicit plans to sit them on the bench for a year or two before turning them loose.
We've seen the Chargers and Packers wait patiently on Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers but they were drafted in 2004 and 2005. In 2015, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota earned starting jobs out of training camp, and last year, Carson Wentz was under center in Week 1 and Jared Goff graduated to the top of the depth chart in Week 11.
And while 2017 first-rounders Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson could earn starting nods in the coming weeks, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants to make it clear that Mahomes is a backup behind Alex Smith.
"That's not where we're at — it's Alex's job, that's how we're doing it," Reid said, via the Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor.
There is a caveat, however.
"The next question is, what if Alex gets hurt?" Reid continued. "I'd never say that you can't do something [regarding starting Mahomes]," but "I would tell you in this case, it's Alex's job. There's no gray area with that."
To his credit, Mahomes has looked the part in two preseason games. He tossed a touchdown in Week 1:
And he showed off his athleticism in Week 2:
So, yes, Smith remains the starter but for how long remains the question. Reid has a lengthy track record when it comes to unearthing NFL-caliber passers, which is something Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt spoke about shortly after Mahomes was drafted.
"I think Andy has a tremendous history of developing young quarterbacks," Hunt said at the time. "He really felt Patrick's skill set and his personality and his mental approach to the game were some things that he could work with and really turn him into a great quarterback. Having Andy and John [Dorsey] at the helm made this a much easier decision for me to agree with because I respect their opinion so much."
It's worth noting that that the Chiefs fired general manager John Dorsey in June, though not for his ability to evaluate talent but reportedly due to his communication and management style. Also worth noting: Smith, who will make $10.8 million in base salary in 2017, is under contract through the 2018 season, when he's set to earn $14.5 million.
-
How long before Chiefs turn to Mahomes?
Plus Christian McCaffrey is the truth and the possibility of Blake Bortles being out in Ja...
-
VICIS helmets take over training camp
Let's go under the hood, er helmet, of the VICIS ZERO1 design, the safest helmet in footba...
-
Bennett touched by teammate's stance
Bennett was touched by Britt's decision to stand by him as he took a seat on Saturday nigh...
-
Anquan Boldin a Hall of Fame long shot
A backlog of worthy receivers and lack of dominance may keep Boldin out, at least for a wh...
-
Report: Goodell close to 5-year deal
The commissioner's current deal runs through 2019
-
Kuechly is the NFL's perfect linebacker
The Panthers star says his concussion issues are behind him and that he knows only one way...
Add a Comment