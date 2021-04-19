The Kansas City Chiefs are still in the process of revamping their offensive line, including the possibility of bringing back two familiar faces. Mitchell Schwartz is recovering from a back injury and Eric Fisher is rehabbing from an Achilles injury -- neither are currently on the Chiefs roster.

However, head coach Andy Reid won't rule out either player coming back this offseason.

"You never know," Reid said on a conference call with reporters Monday. "This is a small fraternity of teams, and so you never know. What goes around could come back around to you. Not that they're not back with us at some point, but that door always remains open. These guys did it the right way here."

The Chiefs shocked the NFL world with the release of Fisher and Schwartz last month, in an effort to save salary cap space. Fisher, the former No. 1 overall pick who has made two Pro Bowls in his career, turned 30 years old in January and could return to Kansas City on a team-friendly deal. Pending on how quickly Fisher recovers from his injury, he would be the favorite to reclaim the left tackle spot (Martinas Rankin is the projected starter). Schwartz, 31, is contemplating retirement, but is continuing to rehab his back. He only played six games last season.

The Chiefs have options at right tackle as newly signed Kyle Long could play the position. Veterans Mike Remmers or Andrew Wylie are also options and 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang was mentioned by Reid as a candidate for one of the tackle spots, notably the left side.

Kansas City is expecting Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back this season after he opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19. Duvernay-Tardif can slide into the right guard spot. The Chiefs also signed Joe Thuney to play left guard and Austin Blythe at center. Kansas City is still planning on not having Fisher and Schwartz, but the Chiefs won't turn the page on the longtime tackles.

"I wouldn't tell you at any position that we're done looking. We're always going to keep our eyes open, try and make ourselves better, which we need to do," Reid said. "We've got to do that. When you're sitting in our position, you're not just striving to stay the same. You're trying to get yourself better."