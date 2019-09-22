Andy Reid passes Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll on all-time win list with victory over Ravens

Andy Reid has entered elite NFL company.

By virtue of the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Reid passed Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll for sixth on the all-time wins list. Reid, who is in his 21st season as an NFL head coach, now has 210 career victories.

Here is the list of the six winningest coaches in NFL history.

Rank Name Wins Seasons Teams NFL titles Hall of Fame? 1 Don Shula 347 33 Colts/Dolphins 3 Yes 2 George Halas 324 40 Bears 6 Yes 3 Bill Belichick 295 24 Browns/Patriots 6 Not Eligible 4 Tom Landry 270 29 Cowboys 2 Yes 5 Earl (Curly) Lambeau 229 33 Packers/Cardinals/Redskins 6 Yes 6 Andy Reid 210 21 Eagles/Chiefs 0 Not Eligible 7 Chick Noll 209 23 Steelers 4 Yes

As you can see, Reid is the only coach on this list who has not won an NFL title. Despite his success, Reid has guided just one team -- the 2004 Eagles -- to a Super Bowl, where Philadelphia lost a three-point game to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

While he is still in search of his first title, Reid has already enjoyed a considerable amount of success during his 21 seasons as an NFL head coach. Reid -- a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach during his time with the Green Bay Packers -- guided the Eagles to four consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances from 2001-04 that included Philadelphia's 27-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 NFC title game. Reid guided the Eagles to another NFC title game appearance in 2008.

After 140 wins in Philadelphia, Reid took over the reins in Kansas City in 2013, leading the Chiefs to an 11-5 record during his first season. He's compiled a 70-36 record in Kansas City that includes the franchise's only two playoff victories since 1993. Reid's time in Kansas City includes five postseason appearances as well as last year's trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Noll, the man Reid just passed on the NFL's all-time list, guided the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl victories in a six-year span during the 1970s. But while Noll retired from coaching before his 60th birthday, the 61-year-old Reid shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.