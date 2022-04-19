Since the Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from Tyreek Hill, the question remains how the offense will replace his production. Kansas City added to the wide receiver room with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, even if there was a talented wideout already on the roster that has the potential to replace Hill's role in the offense.

Mecole Hardman is going to get his opportunity in the final year of his rookie deal. Andy Reid is looking forward to see how he can utilize Hardman in a contract year.

"The one nice thing is we know what Mecole can do," Reid said at Chiefs virtual minicamp Tuesday. "We have a lot of confidence in what he can do. He's coming off a good year. He's got to continue to grow here over the next couple years here.

"Mecole has the speed like a Tyreek had, different player, but like what Tyreek had. He gives you a nice skill set there with the speed and quickness and ability to run when the ball is in his hands. He's a very aggressive runner when the ball is in his hands. You find ways to do that in a variety of different ways."

Hardman had a career-high 59 catches for 693 yards last season as one of the Chiefs' top options. With teams taking away the deep ball, Hardman had the opportunity to create yards after the catch underneath -- having a career-high 502 yards after the catch and an average of 8.5 yards after the catch per reception.

Hardman did average 20.7 yards per catch in his rookie year, so he can beat teams over the top. Mahomes doesn't want Hardman to take on the pressure of being Hill just because Hill is no longer on the roster.

"Whenever Mecole has gotten opportunities in this offense, he would make plays happen," Mahomes said. "He made a lot of big plays in big moments, especially at the end of last season. So, for me it's for him to just continue to be himself. He doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill; he has to be Mecole Hardman, and I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense.

"He's made a Pro Bowl already and I think he can keep getting better and better. Everybody puts out there he's got to replace Tyreek. I think he can be his own player, a Pro Bowler and a great player in this offense as well. I think just him continuing to evolve, play hard and practice hard, he'll have a great season this year."