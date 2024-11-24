They didn't win, but the Carolina Panthers nearly upset the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs during their Week 12 matchup. A big reason why was the play of quarterback Bryce Young, who led Carolina on six scoring drives that included a game-tying scoring drive with under two minutes left.

Young was forced to watch, however, as Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a successful two-minute drill that was punctuated by Spencer Shrader's game-winning field goal as time expired. Mahomes lauded Young's performance following Kansas City's 30-27 win.

"I think he played his tail off," Mahomes said, via the Charlotte Observer. "He throws a really good football. ... It's been cool to see him bounce back these last few weeks and play some great football. I know he has it, because I've seen it for a long time. He gave us a scare today. He played his tail off."

Mahomes has a history with Young. He said that he started film of Young back when Young was in eighth grade after Mahomes' alma mater, Texas Tech, made Young a scholarship offer while Mahomes was still running the Red Raiders offense.

"I was hoping to be out of there before he got there," Mahomes joked. "He's been a great player off a long time and has won a lot of football games."

Mahomes' sentiments were shared by his coach, Andy Reid, who was also asked about Young's performance during his postgame presser.

"I think he did a heck of a job," said Reid, whose expertise when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks is second to none. "Well-coached. He's lucky to have a red head over there, No. 14 (Andy Dalton) too, to help him out. A veteran player that kind of sees things the same way you do.

"He's very talented. The organization made a nice move by taking him."

The game started with the two quarterbacks leading their teams on a combined five consecutive scoring drives. Three times in the first half, Young led the Panthers on a scoring drive that immediately followed a score by the Chiefs offense.

The second half followed a similar script. Trailing 20-9 at halftime, Young started the second half by leading Carolina on a 15-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by his touchdown pass to David Moore that came off of a perfectly executed play-action fake to running back Chuba Hubbard.

Kansas City quickly responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Mahomes' scoring strike to Dustin Hopkins, as the Chiefs took a 27-16 lead. Carolina kicked a field goal on its ensuing drive before the defenses forced three consecutive punts.

Trailing by eight, the Panthers had one last chance to tie the score after getting the ball back with 3:21 left. Facing a fourth-and-3, Young rifled a 13-yard strike to Adam Thielen that set up Hubbard's touchdown run. Hubbard then tied the score after finding pay dirt on the 2-point try.

Sunday was yet another step in the right direction for Young and the Panthers, who had won their previous two games. After being benched earlier in the year, Young has displayed impressive resolve that has been matched by his impressive play on the field over the past month.