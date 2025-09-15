The Kansas City Chiefs are off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2014. Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch put the Chiefs in their biggest early-season hole since before Patrick Mahomes joined the franchise. Both Mahomes and coach Andy Reid took responsibility for the key lapses in execution -- most notably, a dropped pass to Travis Kelce and the interception that ensued as a result -- that precipitated the defeat.

Down 13-10 with 13 minutes to play, Kansas City possessed the ball deep in the red zone with a chance to take a late lead. On second-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Mahomes delivered a throw to Kelce, who bobbled the ball directly into the hands of Eagles defensive back Andrew Mukuba at the goal line. Mukuba returned the pick to near midfield, the Eagles extended their lead with a touchdown and the margin was too large for the home-field Chiefs to overcome.

"I'll take full responsibility for that game. Probably stayed too aggressive on that, and that's my responsibility," Reid said, referencing the crucial second down.

In Reid's defense, the Eagles effectively took away his run game, making a pass the potentially more prudent move in that situation. Kansas City running backs managed a meager 2.9 yards per carry on the day, and Mahomes was by far the team's leading rusher.

"I think it's important against that crew that you stay aggressive," Reid said. "I probably could dial up some different things there. But I think against them, you've gotta do that."

Mahomes already hit Kelce a number of times prior to the interception, too. The star tight end finished the day as Kansas City's top target, and he hauled in six grabs for a team-high 61 yards. The drop defined an otherwise strong showing for Kelce against a formidable defense, and Mahomes put much of the onus for that play on himself.

"We got the defense that we wanted," Mahomes said. "I think I threw it just a tad too early, just trying to put it on his body low before that hole player got there. I think if I can put it more on his body and not so far out in front of him, then he can catch it, take the hit and get in the end zone."

Mahomes bounced back with a 49-yard touchdown bomb to Tyquan Thornton, but it was too little, too late in the comeback effort. A failed onside kick attempt put the game on ice at 20-17, Eagles.

Kansas City continues its search for win No. 1 next week on "Sunday Night Football" in a clash with the New York Giants. On paper, it is a solid opportunity for the Chiefs to get right and ease some of the early-season pressure that has quickly and surprisingly begun to mount. And given that it precedes a marquee Week 4 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, it would behoove the Chiefs to put a tally in the win column before another tough test.