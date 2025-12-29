Andy Reid has no plans of retiring, even after the Kansas City Chiefs' first season missing the playoffs since 2014. Speaking Monday, Reid not only confirmed he plans to return but expressed his optimism for the upcoming NFL Draft.

When asked if there was "any scenario" in which he wouldn't be the Chiefs' coach, Reid said no.

"I think I'm coming back, right?" Reid said with a wry smile. "If they'll have me back (chuckles), I'll come back. You never know in this business, so that's a tough one, but I plan on it, yeah."

Reid, who will turn 68 in March, is wrapping up his 27th consecutive season as a head coach -- the first 14 of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles, the last 13 with the Chiefs. At 6-10, the Chiefs have clinched not only their worst record under Reid, but their first losing season under him, too.

It's been a trying season for Kansas City, one that has included Patrick Mahomes tearing his ACL in Week 15, the same week the team got eliminated from playoff contention. The Chiefs are an NFL-worst 1-8 in one-possession games, and they've suffered several injuries around Mahomes as well.

Given his age, Reid has answered retirement questions for the past several seasons. After winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago, Reid said he hadn't thought about retiring, and he said he'd be back for 2025 even before last year's Super Bowl loss. Reid is under contract through 2029 after signing an extension in 2024.

This season hasn't gone to plan, though, and there are major questions this offseason, too, questions that may be answered -- at least in part -- by the draft. The Chiefs are currently projected to pick ninth.

"With [General Manager] Brett [Veach] and his crew doing it, that part's exciting to see and what takes place," Reid said. "Something to look forward to. You're right, it's not where you want to be, but it is where we are, and we've got good people doing the picking headed by Brett."

Here are the main issues Reid will face going into 2026:

Patrick Mahomes' health

Though every player and every injury is different, Mahomes, 30, should be ready to go for the 2026 season opener, according to CBS Sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo.

"The average ACL rehab is approximately 6-8 months," Jaramillo said on CBS Sports HQ in the immediate aftermath of the injury. "He will miss OTAs, which come around March. But he'd be actually almost jogging by OTAs. So I have zero concerns short-term. He will have surgery within the next 48 hours. That's the best window to do that. And he will have no long-term concerns."

Even amid a down year for his team, Mahomes had a strong 2025, ranking eighth in expected points added per play, even though he also had a top-10 drop rate and an up-and-down offensive line working against him. He did have a career-low 4.4% touchdown rate, but he made up for that with a career-high five touchdown runs.

Will Travis Kelce retire?

Kelce admitted the Chiefs' Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos was an emotional one, though he owed that fact to the game being on Christmas. But if Kelce retires, it also might have been his final home game.

"Honestly, I've just been focused on trying to win football games, man," Kelce said about the possibility of retirement. "I'll make that decision with my family, friends and the Chiefs organization when the time comes."

Whether or not Kelce returns or retires, his contract is up; he signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract in 2024. Kelce had said that part of his fire to return in 2025 was to avenge last season's Super Bowl loss, but that possibility is no longer in the cards.

Kelce is not the game-changing weapon he once was, but he has remained an integral part of the Chiefs' offense. His 73 catches and 839 receiving yards are most on the team, and his five touchdown catches are tied for most. He broke the Chiefs' career touchdown record earlier this season.

Chiefs salary cap situation, free agents, needs

Kansas City's long list of needs became apparent throughout the year. One problem, though, is their salary cap situation, as former NFL agent Joel Corry outlined. Kansas City will need to restructure Mahomes' contract and will likely do the same with Chris Jones'.

Several key players, including Kelce, running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Brian Cook, are slated to be free agents, too.

Kansas City would love to upgrade its running back situation; it continued to be one of the least explosive rushing attacks in the NFL, even though underlying metrics suggest the offensive line blocked well. The team will also likely look for more pass-rushing help, pass-catching reinforcements -- especially if Kelce departs -- offensive line depth and defensive backs, depending on who is retained.