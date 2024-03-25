LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Andy Reid wanted to add a wrinkle to his offense, even though the Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 19 years. This was without a No. 1 wide receiver either.

Whether Marquise Brown can be that No. 1 wide receiver will be determined, yet Reid likes what his newest playmaker brings to Kansas City.

"I think Marquise gives you that speed element on the outside, or inside for that matter," Reid said at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday. "He's played all the different spots. I think he's a smart kid. He'll complement with Rashee [Rice] and Trav [Travis Kelce] well."

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, but $6.5 million was guaranteed at signing. Reid is pretty optimistic on what Brown can do for this team, especially since Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver with Lamar Jackson and a trusted target for Kyler Murray.

"He's had some productive years," Reid said. "I like that in him."

Brown finished with a career-low 574 yards last season, playing in 14 games. He's missed eight games over the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing with 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in that stretch.

Brown had a career-high 1,008 receiving yards with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Reid still sees potential in Brown, hoping he and Patrick Mahomes can unlock it.

"I gotta see how he does. I think his main thing is just staying healthy. It's been an issue up to this point," Reid said. "He looks like he's in great shape. He's in a good frame of mind.

"He's coming into a good, strong group there. I think he can add something to that room."