Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons hasn't suited up since the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a personal matter, and the franchise has remained mum on the subject. However, coach Andy Reid offered a bit of a positive update on the rookie Thursday, although he has not returned to practice.

"My update for you with Josh would just be, there's communication," Reid told reporters. "I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything's positive. It's not a negative situation. He's taking care of family."

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State played and started in each of Kansas City's first five games before abruptly being ruled "questionable" then "out" prior to the Chiefs' Week 6 prime-time tilt with the Detroit Lions. Simmons then also missed the Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reid previously declined to comment on the situation, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters he wanted to keep things private.

"I'll keep conversations kind of between us," Mahomes told reporters last week. "But I'm always praying for him. I'm praying for all my teammates, so I'm always praying for him. I'll just keep everything else kind of private to us."

Simmons missed the majority of Ohio State's national championship campaign last year with a knee injury, but started 19 games at left tackle during his two seasons in Columbus. In six games played last season, he allowed the lowest pressure rate (0.7%) by any tackle with 100+ pass-blocking snaps.

The Chiefs still await the return of Mahomes' blindside blocker, but it's good to know this is "not a negative situation."