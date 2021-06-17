Don't expect to see Le'Veon Bell back in a Chiefs uniform anytime soon. The free-agent running back recently stated on social media that he'd rather retire than play for the head coach again. Given Reid's reputation around the league of being one of the better coaches the game has to offer, that was a rather surprising comment by Bell, who later said he likely should have kept his feeling to himself but ultimately doesn't regret what he said. In that follow-up, the back also said his personal problem with Reid was sparked "from what he said to me." Bell didn't divulge further as to what Reid specifically said.

Naturally, the head coach was asked about Bell's comments and he had nothing but good things to say about their time together.

"I enjoyed my time with him," Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "I'm pulling for him. That's how I roll. I wish him the best."

It's still unclear as to what truly soured Bell on Reid, but one theory could be the back's role with the club last year. He played sparingly after signing with the team following his release from the New York Jets, totaling just 353 yards from scrimmage over nine games. Bell was also inactive from the AFC Championship game and did not play at all in Kansas City's loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. If Bell had hopes of becoming a key piece in the Chiefs high-flying offense in 2020, they were quickly dissolved once he arrived at Arrowhead, which could be a key reason for his disdain.

While a return to the Chiefs clearly doesn't seem to be in the cards for Bell, his next stop in the league is also still uncertain. He's still to be had on the free-agent market, but no rumored interest from prospective clubs has truly bubbled up to the surface at this point.