Andy Reid returns to the Super Bowl after 15-year hiatus, the second-longest gap ever for a head coach
Andy Reid is one step closer to securing his first Super Bowl title
The lack of a Super Bowl title on Andy Reid's head coaching resume has been a blemish that has plagued the otherwise stellar coach for the bulk of his career. Now, following Kansas City's win over the Titans in the AFC Championship, Reid will be back in the Super Bowl and vying for that elusive title for the first time since 2004.
Of course, Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles the last time he was in the big game, which marks a 15-year gap in Super Bowl appearances for the head coach. That's the second longest in Super Bowl history only behind Dick Vermeil (19 years). While Reid was able to make it to the Super Bowl that year, his Eagles club fell short of the Lombardi Trophy, losing to the New England Patriots.
This latest win not only ended his Super Bowl appearance drought, but Reid also moved to 2-5 in conference championship games, giving him another chance to grasp that title. The fact that Reid is so close to that championship also doesn't appear lost on the longtime head coach.
"We love every minute of this, and we appreciate every minute of this, but it's not done," Reid said on the postgame stage while the team was accepting the Lamar Hunt Trophy. "It's not done."
After Kansas City's win over Tennessee, Reid now ranks sixth all-time in postseason wins (14) by a head coach. He only trails the likes of Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Don Shula, Joe Gibbs and Tom Landry. Reid is also the only one in the top six not to have won a Super Bowl title.
Depending on how the next couple weeks go, that could soon change.
