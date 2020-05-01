Andy Reid says he has spoken to Bashaud Breeland and watched arrest video, will let case play out
Reid won't make any quick decisions about Chiefs cornerback
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested earlier this week in South Carolina on five counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license. Breeland took to Twitter shortly after the arrest to proclaim his innocence; a video of the encounter was later released.
During a Friday morning conference call, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he had spoken to Breeland about what happened, but did not share any details of that conversation, per Pro Football Talk. Reid said that he also watched the video and will let the case play out however it goes.
The video of Breeland's arrest is fairly disturbing. It shows the 28-year-old defensive back ignoring a police officer's orders, and then finally complying once the officer drew his firearm. It was a tense situation, and the person taking the video was clearly afraid something horrific was about to happen.
Breeland is coming off of a big season with the Chiefs, where he recorded 48 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. Kansas City of course went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. In that game, Breeland recorded seven combined tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. Reid says he feels comfortable with how the Chiefs are currently set-up at cornerback, but many would not feel that way.
Breeland is currently slated as one of Kansas City's starting cornerbacks along with Charvarius Ward. If the Chiefs do decide to release Breeland or if he is convicted of some crime, they would be left with just Ward, Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons, Alex Brown, Antonio Hamilton and Bopete Keyes at corner.
