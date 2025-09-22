The Kansas City Chiefs avoided their first 0-3 start under coach Andy Reid with a 22-9 win on the road over the New York Giants on Sunday night, but a lot of the same problems that have plagued the Chiefs in their first two losses were still apparent in the Meadowlands.

The offense struggled to move the ball consistently, with big plays accounting for much of their productivity. That's led to frustrations on the Chiefs sideline from their star players in the first three weeks of the season. We got another example of that on Sunday night when Travis Kelce and Andy Reid got into it in the first half, with Reid and Kelce going chest-to-chest and bumping each other.

After the win, Reid shrugged off questions about the incident, first joking that Kelce is an "emotional guy, he's Irish" before explaining he loves Kelce's passion and sometimes he's just got to be the one reining it in.

"I love Travis's passion, so I'm OK with that," Reid said. "We didn't have enough of it that second quarter. It wasn't where we needed to be. So within reason, he knows. He knows when to back off the pedal and he knows when to push it, too. That's the part I love about him. I mean, the guy's all in. Just sometimes I have to be the policeman.

"He's a passionate guy, and I love that part," Reid added. "I've been through a lot of things with him, so that's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game, that's what I love. And it's an emotional game, so I'll take it."

It's not the first time Kelce and Reid have had a run-in on the sideline; the two famously got into it on the sidelines of the Super Bowl two years ago against the 49ers. They won that game and were able to laugh about it afterwards as well, and as long as the end result is a win, they'll be able to pull positives from those kinds of moments.

That being said, it has certainly seemed like frustration has been at an all-time high on the Chiefs sideline to start this season, and while they had enough to beat the Giants on Sunday, there is plenty still to improve if they want to have a chance at another Super Bowl run.