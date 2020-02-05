Andy Reid tells Chiefs fans they'll have another Super Bowl parade next year

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and on Wednesday, they hosted a victory parade that was just as wild as you would imagine. Head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce gave incredible speeches, there was a car chase and of course, alcoholic beverages all around.

The Chiefs were celebrating more than just their first Super Bowl victory since 1969, they were celebrating the future as well. With a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City appears to be on the verge of a dynasty. The 24-year-old has won the NFL MVP award and Super Bowl MVP award in his first two seasons as a starter and appears to be one of the best players in the league -- a force that can keep the Chiefs in contention for years to come.

Coach Reid was feeling confident with the mic in his hand on Wednesday afternoon, and he told the fans that they can expect another Super Bowl parade this time next year.

Andy Reid says the Chiefs are winning the Super Bowl next year pic.twitter.com/5EfcTBir87 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) February 5, 2020

Proclaiming to be on the verge of a dynasty is a bold statement. There have been many teams in the NFL that ended up being flashes in the pan instead of the next New England Patriots. Apart from having one of the greatest coaches in the league and one of the best players on earth, there are actually reasons to be optimistic for the Chiefs' chances in 2020 and beyond. Earlier this week, Bryan DeArdo broke down how the last 10 Super Bowl champions fared in the following season.

The Chiefs really did not play up to their potential for the entirety of the 2019 season -- which is wild to say considering they won the Super Bowl. They started off slow and won just six out of their first 10 games. In the postseason, they trailed by double digits in all three games -- yet won all three by double digits. One has to wonder what 2021 will hold if they can play up to their potential.

Kansas City has a big target on its back now, and we will see if they can build on their incredible performance this season.