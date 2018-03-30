Andy Reid would sacrifice pinky toe 'right now' for Super Bowl within seven years

Andy Reid, formerly of the Eagles and currently of the Chiefs, is one of the game's greatest active coaches with 183 wins, a winning percentage that is hovering over .600, and 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. But as Reid gets set to enter his 20th NFL season as a head coach, there's one accomplishment that's missing from his Hall of Fame resume: a Super Bowl win as a head coach.

The absence of a championship isn't lost on Reid. At the NFL's annual meetings this week in Orlando, NFL.com's Dan Hanzus asked Reid if he'd sacrifice his pinky toe in exchange for a Super Bowl win within the next seven years. According to Hanzus, Reid "did not hesitate in his answer."

His response? "Right now."

As Hanzus pointed out out, Reid did win a Super Bowl as an assistant coach with the Packers, so it's not like Reid is ringless. But given just how successful Reid has been as a head coach, it's understandable why he'd be willing to part ways with one of his toes for a Lombardi Trophy. After all, fair or not, coaches and quarterbacks are judged on Super Bowls, not regular-season wins and losses. If Reid's career were to end right now, he'd be known as an incredible coach who, unfortunately, didn't have what it takes to win the big one. That's probably not fair to Reid, but it's the way most of the sports world judges coaches and players.

If coaches were judged solely on wins and losses, Reid's legacy would already be secure. As the Eagles' coach from 1999-2012, he posted a 130-93-1 record, which comes out to a .583 winning percentage, and took them to the playoffs nine times in 14 years. Somehow, he got even better in Kansas City. In his five seasons at the helm, he's gone 53-27, which comes out to a .663 winning percentage, and has journeyed to the postseason four times.

Put together, Reid has won the 11th-most games in NFL history. And if the Chiefs find success this upcoming season, he has a chance to move all the way up to No. 8 all time. He needs four wins to surpass Chuck Knox for 10th place, eight to pass Dan Reeves for ninth, and 11 to move past Chuck Noll for eighth. Bill Belichick is the only active coach with more wins than Reid.

But ... about that postseason resume. For as much as Reid will be known for his creative offenses and regular-season success, he'll be remembered just as much for his postseason duds. There was his failure to manage the clock in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots and again in January 2016 against the Patriots. There were playoff collapses, like in January 2014 when the Chiefs blew a 28-point second-half lead to the Colts and this past postseason when the Chiefs choked away an 18-point second-half lead to the Titans. Reid's postseason record sits at 11-13.

So, is this the year the Chiefs finally get Reid what his heart desires? Probably not, but don't worry, because better times could be on the horizon.

By switching from Alex Smith (traded to the Redskins this offseason) to second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes (drafted in the first round a year ago), the Chiefs hurt their own chances of qualifying for the playoffs in 2018. Mahomes has started one game in his career while Smith is the experienced, steady starter who knows Reid's system and would've been more than capable of getting the Chiefs back to the postseason. Mahomes will likely endure growing pains. There's no escaping a young quarterback's learning process. If the Chiefs kept rolling with Smith, they likely would've continued their current run of success.

But there's no doubt that Mahomes gives the Chiefs a higher ceiling long-term. Smith is a fine quarterback, but if the Chiefs' lack of playoff success has told us anything, it's that Smith isn't the quarterback who can carry a team to a Super Bowl. Mahomes, with his insane arm talent, is that quarterback. His raw skill set is undeniably higher than Smith's.

We saw it immediately in the preseason ...

... and again in his Week 17 start.

I can't watch the KC/DEN game and not tweet this throw. We are all Roby's disbelieving shrug at the end. Mahomes is not human. pic.twitter.com/WzCdC5HQ2h — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) March 6, 2018 It's been a rough day. Take 2 "watch where the WR is when Mahomes releases this ball with a blitzer in his face, as well as where the placement is," and call me in the morning. pic.twitter.com/evpk3TAnWP — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) February 27, 2018 3rd and 14, WR Wilson makes sure to take his route past the sticks for Mahomes. But MAAAAANNNN. A defender is completely unblocked, Mahomes moves to his left and with the guy sliding off of him throws a STRIKE!! Look at him swing his right hip through and torque..Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/cfxXzVilco — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) February 21, 2018 Had a Broncos fan say "if only the starters were in. lol foh" in response to a Mahomes gif. I never refuse a request @evan_clark22, so here you go. Enough starters out there 3rd play of the game? pic.twitter.com/3JgUZqo8LI — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) February 5, 2018

But again, temper expectations in 2018 because there will be growing pains. As Chris B. Brown so aptly put it last August, "He can do things that help you win championships, but he still has to learn to do the things that get you to the playoffs." He'll likely learn those things during the upcoming season.

Mahomes's development under Reid will be fascinating to watch in the years to come. Assuming Reid does get the most out of Mahomes -- I mean, he did just turn Alex Smith into the league's highest-rated passer -- the Chiefs figure to be a scary team in the years to come with running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce, and receiver Tyreek Hill already well entrenched as some of the game's top playmakers. All that's missing is a top-tier quarterback -- and, well, a solid defense.

But hey, seven years is a long enough period of time to build a championship team.