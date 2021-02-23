The year 2020 was unlike any other, to say the least. The changes made to daily life due to the coronavirus pandemic also impacted the sports world. Leagues, teams, athletes and coaches quickly found new ways to keep themselves safe, while participating in the sport the love.

In the National Football League, all coaches were required to wear masks on the sidelines. Some coaches went with medical masks, others went with cloth masks. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went with a face shield. He was seen wearing one that attached to his hat for multiple games throughout the 2020 season.

The hat and face shield now have a spot in Canton, Ohio and are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The items are part of the Pro Football Today Gallery. They are a representation and snippet of what football life looked like in 2020.

In Week 9, the Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers 33-31, giving Reid his 230th career win as a head coach. With the victory, he moved up to fifth most wins of all time, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau.

Many football fans will also remember the shield as the subject of many jokes on Twitter. During the season opener, Reid hadn't quite figured out how to make the mask fog-proof yet, and it seemed like he was struggling to see out of the shield. For those who missed it, here's what it looked like, thanks to the weather that night:

"I didn't do very good with that thing. It will be better with that next time. It will be fixed." Reid said after that game. And now "that thing" is on display at the most prestigious NFL location.