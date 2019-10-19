Angry Tom Brady says Netflix cameo was taken out of context, has nothing to do with Robert Kraft

Tom Brady has done plenty of movie and TV cameos in his career, but it's probably to safe to say that none of them are as bizarre as the one that he just did for "Living with Yourself," a new comedy series on Netflix.

In the cameo, which only lasts for about six seconds, Brady is shown walking out of a day spa at a strip mall, which some people on the internet took as a subtle dig at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution after he was caught on video at a spa in Florida back in February.

Brady met with the media on Saturday, and of course, one of the main topics of conversation was the cameo. The Patriots quarterback, who almost always has a smile on his face during his weekly media sessions, was clearly upset that people thought he was taking a dig at Kraft.

Tom Brady answers questions about his cameo on a Netflix show and he wasn’t happy. pic.twitter.com/WpI7mrfGJy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2019

"I think that was taken out of context," Brady said of the cameo, via ESPN.com. "It was meant to be something different than that. The fact that it's a distraction and you're bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about."

Brady then scolded the media for the "blame and shame" atmosphere that it has created.

"I think it's just this type of media atmosphere that you create," Brady said. "The blame and shame media atmosphere that's kind of percolated for awhile. I think there's a lot of things that are said that are taken out of context that you choose to make a headline out of as opposed to understand what it's actually about."

The Patriots quarterback then made it clear that his scene had nothing to do with Kraft's incident.

"It wasn't about [Kraft], except you want to try to use something and use it to take it out of context. Is that what you choose to do in the media?" Brady said. "I think everybody knows what our relationship is about. For 20 years, it's nothing but love and respect. I've been through a lot of tough things with him and I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things he's gone through in his life.

In an interview from earlier this week, the director of the series, Timothy Greenberg, revealed that he actually wrote the scene for Brady more than four years ago, a point that the Patriots quarterback reiterated on Saturday.

"[The cameo] was agreed to a year ago, it was written four years ago," Brady said. "It's unfortunate that people would choose to think that I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft. I think that's a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that."

Although it's easy to see why people are associating Brady's scene with Kraft's incident -- both situations took place at strip mall day spa -- if you watch the show, you'll notice there's not really any correlation.

In the Netflix series, which stars Paul Rudd playing a guy named Miles Elliot, Rudd's character decides he's not happy with how his life is going. During the first episode, a co-worker convinces Miles that he can improve his life by simply visiting a place called the "Top Happy Spa," a place that can make a better version of you. Although Miles has no idea what the spa does, he is aware that whatever they do is going to cost him $50,000.

Within the first 20 minutes of the episode, Miles drives up to the spa, but once he's there, he can't decide if he should go in, and that's when Brady shows up. Brady plays himself, and the fact that a six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is using the spa is what eventually convinces Miles to go in.

As Brady walks out of the spa, he asks Miles, "First time?"

"Uh-huh," Miles replies. "You?"

As Brady gets into a chauffeured SUV, he replies, "Six."

Before we go any further, we should point out that if you read on, a small twist in the first episode is going to be spoiled.

Seriously, if you're still reading, that means you're OK with the show being mildly spoiled.

After Miles visits the day spa, you find out that the spa is in the business of cloning people. The director wanted to use Brady in the cameo role, because the joke is that the only reason the 42-year-old has been able to stay successful as long as he has is because it's not really him, it's a young fresh clone of him on the field every year.

Since the spa was cloning people, Brady probably didn't think it would be too controversial to accept the cameo. However, when he actually showed up for the shoot, Greenberg was somewhat surprised.

As Greenberg explained in a recent interview with Refinery29, he actually wrote the first episode roughly four and a half years ago, and at the time, he thought Brady would be the perfect guy for the cameo. When Greenberg was eventually ready to shoot the scene in late 2018, he reached out to Brady's camp, and they said the quarterback would be interested in the role, but he wouldn't be able to film until after the Patriots season was over.

Well, the Patriots ended up winning the Super Bowl, which means the shooting was pushed back to March.

"We were waiting and waiting and waiting for the Patriots to finish their run and then, sure enough, they won again," Greenberg said.

The director also had to deal with one other wrench being thrown in the shooting process: Before the shoot actually happened, Kraft got hit with the prostitution charges in an incident that took place at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. After news of Kraft's incident came out, Greenberg thought for sure Brady was going to back out because Kraft's spa "looked almost exactly like what we were shooting."

Apparently, Kraft's situation was eerily similar to Greenberg's script.

"Like, I would have used it as a reference photo," Greenberg said of the spa Kraft was at. "So we're like, 'Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now,'"

If Greenberg realized that the two situations were similar, it's kind of amazing that Brady didn't realize the same thing.