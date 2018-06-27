Annabel Bowlen, wife of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis
The wife of longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was also diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she announced
Back in 2014, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen ceded control of his franchise because of he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He has battled the crippling disease for the last few years, staying away from the public scene, but his family is back in the spotlight on Wednesday as Bowlen's wife, Annabel Bowlen, revealed she too is battling Alzheimer's.
Part of the reason for making the diagnosis public was the hope that doing so would continue to bring awareness to the disease.
"I recently learned that I've joined my husband Pat and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," Annabel said in a statement released by the team. "Since Pat's diagnosis, I have gained a vivid understanding of this disease's progression and its effect on those living with it as well as their families. My family and I have been -- and will remain -- dedicated supporters of Alzheimer's awareness, treatment and research funding.
"I decided to make my diagnosis public right away in the hope that it continues to raise awareness for those battling Alzheimer's and their loved ones. With June also being Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, the timing was right for me to share this personal update with everyone."
The Broncos have made it clear that the Bowlen family -- and the Pat Bowlen Trust, which currently runs the team -- has no plans to sell the franchise and that the club will continue down the road of the succession plan established by Bowlen before he resigned from the team.
Trustees in control of the the Pat Bowlen Trust recently sent a letter to Annabel and her six children outlining what would need to be done in order to take over the Broncos.
Beth Bowlen has petitioned the trust to take control, stating she believed she has met the criteria to be in charge of the Broncos.
"My desire is to have my father run this football team," Beth said previously. "That's not possible, so I've gone out, I've met the criteria, I've educated myself, I've carried myself in the public authentically as who I am and I want the opportunity to step into a leadership role because that's what my father wanted -- for one of his children to step into a leadership role."
The trustees informed Beth she was "not capable or qualified" to run the team "at this time."
