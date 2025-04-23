Shedeur Sanders is the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft. It seems that everyone has a strong opinion on him, and that includes a longtime NFL assistant coach who recently made some critical comments about the former Colorado quarterback just ahead of the draft.

The unnamed coach told NFL Media that his interview with Sanders was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

While that's clearly not an endorsement, there are several examples of NFL coaches and other personnel members who have had nothing but positive things to say about Sanders, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, whose team is in the market for a quarterback. "There's a competitive spirit there; it doesn't get talked about enough. I know he's very talented and made a lot of plays for his university and his team, but the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me."

It's important to remember that we are in peak misinformation season. Teams don't want to tip their hand regarding their draft plans, so what they say this week may not reflect that they actually plan to do when the draft starts on April 24. It's hard to know who and what to trust.

For all we know, the unnamed longtime NFL assistant coach may have criticized Sanders in an effort to hurt his draft stock so that his team can be in a better position to draft him. That's why it's important to take any quote you see between now and the start of the draft with a Texas-sized grain of salt.

However, if that unnamed coach is telling the truth, it's safe to say that there's at least one team that has already taken Sanders off its draft board.