The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel this offseason in a decision that surprised some, as he was thought to be held in high regard around the NFL. However, Vrabel did not land a head-coaching job this offseason, and what he will do in 2024 remains unknown.

Why is Vrabel currently stranded on the coaching carousel? Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes there wasn't really a fit for him. But also, there was apparently one NFL general manager who believes the former New England Patriots linebacker's physical build had something to do with it.

Russini said a GM told her that Vrabel is a large human being, which can be "very intimidating" to people in an organization. Russini said she laughed at the comment, but the GM said it could be a real thing.

"I've been in rooms, and somebody's physical presence can make a difference," the GM said.

Former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has defended Vrabel since his firing, appeared on "Up & Adams" and said he spoke with Russini at Super Bowl Opening Night. According to Lewan, Russini said this wasn't a "report," but just a hypothesis she didn't exactly buy.

"And if there is a suit that is in the upper parts of a franchise who is making business decisions and they are saying, 'This guy is a little too intimidating for us to add as a head coach of the National Football League,' fire him immediately, do not give him a severance package, he needs to pack his shit and he needs to go home," Lewan said. "That is the most crazy, crazy take if somebody actually believes that somebody is too intimidating to be a head coach."

Vrabel went 54-45 during his six seasons as Tennessee's lead man, but registered his first two losing seasons in 2022 and 2023. He won NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after Tennessee acquired the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite numerous injuries, including a foot issue that cost star running back Derrick Henry half the year.