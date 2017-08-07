Anquan Boldin is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Bills

The ageless Anquan Boldin will be back in our football lives this fall. The 36-year-old wide receiver is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday afternoon, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports and NFL.com.

Boldin played last season for the Detroit Lions, catching 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns. He had previously played seven years with the Arizona Cardinals and three each with the Baltimore Ravens -- where he worked with Tyrod Taylor -- and the San Francisco 49ers.

He now joins a receiving corps in Buffalo that includes Sammy Watkins coming off a major injury, second-round pick Zay Jones, former Raiders wideout Andre Holmes, and former Panthers receiver Corey (Philly) Brown. Boldin will likely slide right into the slot receiver role for the Bills, giving Tyrod Taylor a big, reliable target over the middle of the field. He's caught at least 55 passes in every season of his career. Only Tony Gonzalez (16 straight) has a longer streak of consecutive 55-plus catch seasons than Boldin, who is coming off of 14 in a row.

If he makes it 15 in a row this season, Boldin will become just the sixth player in NFL history to catch at least 55 passes in his age-37 campaign, joining Gonzalez, Terrell Owens, Steve Smith, Jerry Rice, and Charlie Joiner. The Taylor-quarterbacked Bills have only had one receiver record 55-plus catches in each of the last two seasons. Watkins did it in 2015 and tight end Charles Clay did it in 2016. It would be an upset if Boldin got there in 2017, but if anyone can keep putting up such productive seasons at this age, it's probably him.