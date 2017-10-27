Anquan Boldin looking to come out of retirement, but doesn't want to play for Bills
The Bills are willing to give up rights to Anquan Boldin if they can get something in return
After two months of retirement, it looks like Anquan Boldin is ready to make a comeback. Of course, there's one giant catch with this potential comeback: Boldin doesn't sound like he wants to play for the Bills.
The veteran receiver, who originally signed a one-year deal with Buffalo back in August, didn't last long with Bills. Two weeks after signing with them, Boldin decided to retire so he could use his time to fight against social injustice.
During his retirement, reports kept coming out that Boldin still wanted to play, but only if he could get out of Buffalo. Back in September, one report even said that Boldin was "intrigued by the possibility" of playing for the Patriots.
Although he's not going to end up in New England, Boldin could end up with a new team because the Bills have granted him permission to seek a trade. According to a letter obtained by ESPN.com, the Bills are giving Boldin and his agent, Tom Condon, "limited permission to speak with other NFL teams for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan."
The one caveat with any trade talks is that Condon is only supposed to talk to NFL teams that are in close "proximity to Boldin's home and family."
Boldin is from Florida, which probably narrows down any trading partners to Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. That being said, it's highly unlikely the Bills would want to help out a division rival (the Dolphins) or a team they might be fighting with for a playoff spot (The Jaguars), so the Bills probably wouldn't pull off a trade with Miami or Jacksonville. As for Tampa, they're the one team in Florida that probably doesn't need him.
From a geographical standpoint, the Saints and Falcons would be the next two closest teams to Boldin's home in South Florida.
The fact that Boldin seems to want out of Buffalo might rub some Bills fans the wrong way, especially since he said in August that he had no plans to return to football.
Also, the Bills could theoretically use Boldin more than any other team that might consider trading for him.
Of course, there's also the possibility that Boldin doesn't come out of retirement at all. On the same day that his letter asking for a trade came out, the receiver also wrote a piece for Time Magazine explaining why he retired.
If you're scoring at home, Boldin tweeted out a story at 3:56 p.m. ET on Thursday explaining why he quit football, and then three hours later, the Bills shared a letter saying he doesn't want to quit football, so it's not exactly clear which way he's leaning.
During his retirement, Boldin has strived to "become a champion for criminal justice reform and both racial and social equality."
-
Flacco leaves game after vicious hit
Joe Flacco took a big shot against the Dolphins and Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn't happy...
-
Fournette explains battle with Mitchell
The Jaguars running back does not shy away from contact
-
Flacco throws TD vs. 12 Dolphins
The Dolphins are still learning the rulebook apparently
-
Reggie Bush might retire
There's a chance that we've seen the last of Reggie Bush in the NFL
-
Tom Brady unveils super expensive car
You probably can't afford this car
-
TNF Preview: Dolphins will beat Ravens
Matt Moore will make his case vs. the Ravens for why he should be the Dolphins' permanent...
Add a Comment