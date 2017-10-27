Anquan Boldin looking to come out of retirement, but doesn't want to play for Bills

After two months of retirement, it looks like Anquan Boldin is ready to make a comeback. Of course, there's one giant catch with this potential comeback: Boldin doesn't sound like he wants to play for the Bills.

The veteran receiver, who originally signed a one-year deal with Buffalo back in August, didn't last long with Bills. Two weeks after signing with them, Boldin decided to retire so he could use his time to fight against social injustice.

During his retirement, reports kept coming out that Boldin still wanted to play, but only if he could get out of Buffalo. Back in September, one report even said that Boldin was "intrigued by the possibility" of playing for the Patriots.

Although he's not going to end up in New England, Boldin could end up with a new team because the Bills have granted him permission to seek a trade. According to a letter obtained by ESPN.com, the Bills are giving Boldin and his agent, Tom Condon, "limited permission to speak with other NFL teams for the sole purpose of discussing a trade for Anquan."

The one caveat with any trade talks is that Condon is only supposed to talk to NFL teams that are in close "proximity to Boldin's home and family."

Boldin is from Florida, which probably narrows down any trading partners to Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. That being said, it's highly unlikely the Bills would want to help out a division rival (the Dolphins) or a team they might be fighting with for a playoff spot (The Jaguars), so the Bills probably wouldn't pull off a trade with Miami or Jacksonville. As for Tampa, they're the one team in Florida that probably doesn't need him.

From a geographical standpoint, the Saints and Falcons would be the next two closest teams to Boldin's home in South Florida.

The fact that Boldin seems to want out of Buffalo might rub some Bills fans the wrong way, especially since he said in August that he had no plans to return to football.

Anquan Boldin in August: “So I'm not coming back to play for a contender or to do anything else. I'm done with the game of football.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 26, 2017

Also, the Bills could theoretically use Boldin more than any other team that might consider trading for him.

Of course, there's also the possibility that Boldin doesn't come out of retirement at all. On the same day that his letter asking for a trade came out, the receiver also wrote a piece for Time Magazine explaining why he retired.

“Why I Quit Football for Activism" https://t.co/si2vYOXKkJ — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) October 26, 2017

If you're scoring at home, Boldin tweeted out a story at 3:56 p.m. ET on Thursday explaining why he quit football, and then three hours later, the Bills shared a letter saying he doesn't want to quit football, so it's not exactly clear which way he's leaning.

During his retirement, Boldin has strived to "become a champion for criminal justice reform and both racial and social equality."