Anquan Boldin reportedly set to meet with receiver-needy AFC East team

After watching their two leading wide receivers from last season leave in free agency, it looks like the Bills are still hoping to add some depth to the position before training camp starts on July 26, and that depth could come in the form of Anquan Boldin.

According to ESPN.com, the veteran receiver will be visiting with the Bills on Monday.

Although Boldin's age (36) isn't ideal for a receiver, it wouldn't be a shock to see him earn the No. 2 spot in Buffalo if he were to sign with the team. The Bills have been looking to add receiving depth since March when they lost both Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin to the 49ers in free agency.

Woods led the Bills with 613 receiving yards in 2016. Goodwin finished second on the team in receiving touchdowns (3) and third on the team in receiving yards (431).

To make up for the losses, the Bills signed former Raiders receiver Andre Holmes and added rookie Zay Jones in the second round of the NFL Draft. However, that doesn't necessarily solve their problems, because Jones is unproven and Holmes was a non-factor in the Raiders offense, catching just 14 passes in both 2015 and 2016.

The Bills also added former Panthers receiver Philly Brown during free agency.

Of course, Buffalo also has Sammy Watkins, but there's no guarantee he's going to be on the field. Although he's healthy now, the former first-round pick has missed a total of 11 games over the past two seasons while battling various injuries.

For Boldin, signing a contract this close to training camp has basically become an annual thing for the veteran. Last July, Boldin signed with the Lions just days before training camp started, and he became one of the Lions' best weapons through the air.

In 2016, Boldin caught 67 passes for 584 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns. Boldin has said he definitely wants to sign with a team before training camp starts, so it wouldn't be a shock at all to see him ink a deal next week.

If Boldin does sign with the Bills, it would be his fourth team since 2012 (Ravens, 49ers, Lions). Boldin has played for a total of four teams since being selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft.