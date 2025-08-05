Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr is set to retire from the NFL, his nonprofit organization Raise The Barr announced Monday. Barr, 33, spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings after being selected ninth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He quickly became a key figure in Minnesota's defense under then-coach Mike Zimmer, starting 85 games over his first six seasons and earning Pro Bowl selections from 2015 to 2018.

He finishes his NFL career with 554 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, five interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 41 tackles for loss across 116 regular-season games. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Barr played a hybrid linebacker role in Zimmer's 4-3 scheme.

Vikings' J.J. McCarthy to play in preseason opener: Minnesota QB set to return a year after knee injury Zachary Pereles

In 2022, Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys and appeared in 14 games, starting 10, and recording 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He returned to the Vikings in late 2023, initially joining the practice squad in November before being elevated to the active roster. He appeared in four games down the stretch but recorded only one tackle. Barr was not signed to a roster during the 2024 season.

Barr played a critical role during multiple playoff runs in Minnesota, including the 2017 NFC Championship Game appearance. He was also named a team captain multiple times.

Before the NFL, Barr starred at UCLA, where he transitioned from running back to linebacker and emerged as one of the nation's top defensive players. He earned consensus first-team All-American honors in 2013 after posting 10.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss as a senior.