Anthony Lynn claims Chargers didn't block Rivers, Gates from Tomlinson ceremony

The Los Angeles Chargers made headlines Monday with news that the team had decided to block quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates from attending the Hall of Fame induction of former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson. It was initially reported that the team wanted Rivers and Gates present for the team's inaugural training camp practice in Los Angeles. However, new head coach Anthony Lynn has spoken out to deny these claims.

"I don't know where that came from. I guess you can't believe everything you read on Twitter," Lynn told ESPN's Eric Williams on Monday.

Lynn's response to USA Today was a bit vaguer: "I've talked to Philip. I've talked to Antonio. I've even talked to LT. We're all on the same page. At the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision for our football team, and that's it."

The story was initially broken by Alex Marvez of Sporting News, who said that two sources had confirmed that Lynn was blocking the legacy players from attending the ceremony. The NFL Network's Alex Flanagan said in a tweet that Lynn's denial was rooted in semantics.

Lynn did not block Rivers from attending HOF, but was adamant when they spoke about wanting Phillip be at practice in stub hub w/ Rams Sat. — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) July 31, 2017

No matter how bad Lynn wants Rivers at practice, he doesn't have much leverage over the quarterback. He isn't going to get benched. Tomlinson was a Charger from 2001-2009, and is one of the Chargers' all-time greats, so it's hard not to sympathize with former teammates that want to see his induction, especially teammates that were the faces of the franchise with him for so long.

Whatever the case may be, it's bad optics for the team. Lynn said that whether or not the players attend will be a joint decision, but it shouldn't have gotten to the point that the Chargers had to weigh in. The players should be allowed to see their friend and teammate enshrined, period. Obviously there are some exigent circumstances at play, what with the Chargers playing in a new city where they're already competing with a team that already has a base from decades ago, but this isn't how to win the fans over.

Rivers and Gates have remained mum on the topic for the most part, although it was reported that Gates would eat a fine if it meant being able to go. People have been quick to jump on the Chargers all offseason (their logo hasn't been terribly well-received throughout the city), but blocking players that have left a footprint on the franchise from attending a teammate's ceremony isn't going to endear them to anyone.