A week has come and gone and we no closer to figuring out where star safety Earl Thomas might be playing in 2020. The Baltimore Ravens had recently released Thomas for personal conduct that had adversely affected the franchise -- even though he made his seventh Pro Bowl during his first season in Baltimore. Despite suffering a recent injury in the secondary, don't expect the Los Angeles Chargers to be interested in Thomas' services. Head coach Anthony Lynn made that very clear on Monday.

"Since you guys are constantly telling me how stacked my secondary is, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?" Lynn responded when asked about having any interest in Thomas, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Many thought the Chargers would be a natural landing spot for Thomas after star safety Derwin James left Sunday's training camp practice after sustaining an injury. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old actually sustained a meniscus injury that could keep him out of action for anywhere from several weeks to several months.

James is "likely to miss significant time" as a result of the injury, Rapoport said Sunday night. "The options, pending further medical evaluation: A meniscus trim, which can be four or so weeks. Or a full repair, which can be several months."

James is certainly a versatile defensive back who can line up at both safety spots or even at cornerback, while Thomas is more of a free safety -- which is something that the Chargers aren't necessarily looking for since they have Rayshawn Jenkins and Nasir Adderley. Plus, the Chargers claim that it is unknown if James will actually miss any time with this injury, as they are still running tests and sifting through results.

After a dominant 2018 rookie campaign in which James totaled 105 tackles and three interceptions as a leader of L.A.'s defense, the former first-round draft pick suffered a stress fracture in his foot prior to the 2019 season. Surgery sent James to injured reserve prior to the season, and he remained there until late November, appearing in just five games. As of now, it appears the Chargers aren't in a hurry to replace him.