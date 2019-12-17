Anthony Lynn says he's not ready to look at Chargers' 2020 QB plans, unsure of Philip Rivers' future

Anthony Lynn's got more problems than the quarterback situation in Los Angeles, with the Chargers (5-9) reeling after an embarrassing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and for that reason the head coach is holding off on declaring any of his team's QB plans for 2020.

According to Lynn, in fact, the team has no QB plans for beyond 2019, or at least not yet.

"My future is right now and this Sunday," the coach told reporters this week, per the Los Angeles Times. "I don't have time to think about the future. I hope (Rivers') concentration and focus is on the present as well."

Asked whether Rivers would at least start the Chargers' final two games of the season, Lynn still left the door open for change: "As of right now, he's our starting quarterback."

A day after Rivers himself said "you just don't know" whether he'll be back in L.A. for a 17th year with the team, the veteran quarterback was similarly unclear about his future, per the Times.

"I think you always don't take any of it for granted," he said after Sunday's 29-point loss. "I sure hope I haven't. I don't feel like I have over 16 years. But I think this is a unique situation in terms of my contract being up, it being a bit of a bumpy year to say the least, and you just don't know that uncertainty."

The 38-year-old signal-caller, drafted fourth overall by the Chargers back in 2004, is a franchise icon with eight Pro Bowls, a Comeback Player of the Year award and countless statistical records to his name, including 4,000-yard passing totals in 11 of his last 12 seasons. But he's scheduled to hit free agency in 2020, when his four-year, $83 million extension expires, and he's in the midst of his worst campaign in years. His 18 interceptions are the second-most among active QBs, and his Chargers will miss the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.