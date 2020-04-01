Anthony Lynn says Tyrod Taylor is 'in the driver's seat' to start for Chargers, but 'nothing is finalized'

Tyrod Taylor seems confident he's the right man for the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback job, promising this week the team will "turn a lot of heads" if he's under center in 2020. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, meanwhile, seems to agree ... for now.

As the Orange County Register's Gilbert Manzano noted, Lynn addressed L.A.'s QB situation on Wednesday, and he issued two big statements in doing so: One, that Taylor is "in the driver's seat" to start for the Chargers; and two, that "nothing is finalized."

Lynn's latest remarks are unsurprising considering the endorsement he gave Taylor shortly after L.A.'s public split with longtime starter Philip Rivers. But they represent the clearest indication thus far that Taylor is, in fact, the front-runner to open 2020 as Rivers' replacement. Lynn previously called the former Buffalo Bills starter "a heck of a quarterback" and hinted he could "maybe step up into a starting role," leading to increased reports of the coach's affinity for his ex-Bills signal-caller.

The more important takeaway, however, is that "nothing is finalized." The Chargers have publicly and reportedly been resistant to pursuing big-name veterans at QB since striking out on an apparent swing at Tom Brady, most notably seeming to prefer Taylor to longtime Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton, who remains unsigned. But there's no telling whether they'd reconsider their stance after the draft or if/when league-wide travel restrictions are curbed and Newton could be checked out medically. And there's certainly a possibility the draft itself will prove to be where L.A. targets its next long-term QB.

At present, only Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick are under contract at the position for this season.