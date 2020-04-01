Anthony Lynn says Tyrod Taylor is 'in the driver's seat' to start for Chargers, but 'nothing is finalized'
The 2020 NFL Draft is still around the corner, but Taylor is the team's QB1 for now
Tyrod Taylor seems confident he's the right man for the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback job, promising this week the team will "turn a lot of heads" if he's under center in 2020. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, meanwhile, seems to agree ... for now.
As the Orange County Register's Gilbert Manzano noted, Lynn addressed L.A.'s QB situation on Wednesday, and he issued two big statements in doing so: One, that Taylor is "in the driver's seat" to start for the Chargers; and two, that "nothing is finalized."
Lynn's latest remarks are unsurprising considering the endorsement he gave Taylor shortly after L.A.'s public split with longtime starter Philip Rivers. But they represent the clearest indication thus far that Taylor is, in fact, the front-runner to open 2020 as Rivers' replacement. Lynn previously called the former Buffalo Bills starter "a heck of a quarterback" and hinted he could "maybe step up into a starting role," leading to increased reports of the coach's affinity for his ex-Bills signal-caller.
The more important takeaway, however, is that "nothing is finalized." The Chargers have publicly and reportedly been resistant to pursuing big-name veterans at QB since striking out on an apparent swing at Tom Brady, most notably seeming to prefer Taylor to longtime Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton, who remains unsigned. But there's no telling whether they'd reconsider their stance after the draft or if/when league-wide travel restrictions are curbed and Newton could be checked out medically. And there's certainly a possibility the draft itself will prove to be where L.A. targets its next long-term QB.
At present, only Taylor and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick are under contract at the position for this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top moments of Tom Brady's Pats career
Here are the best moments of Tom Brady's 20-year career in New England
-
Ebron 'excited' to play with Big Ben
Ebron will look to join the list of players that have had a successful partnership with Big...
-
Patriots Offseason Hub: Free agency news
New England will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2020
-
Mock: Chase Young falls to Giants
The Redskins shake things up at the top
-
Patriots release veteran QB Kessler
Kessler spent parts of the 2019 season with New England
-
NFL MVP working out with Antonio Brown
The Ravens quarterback has apparently been working out with the free agent receiver
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game