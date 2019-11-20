Anthony Lynn won't discuss benching Philip Rivers: 'I'm not going to entertain that right now'

While Philip Rivers's time as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback may be coming to an end, head coach Anthony Lynn is giving the 37-year old signal caller the benefit of the doubt. Rivers, mired in the worst stretch of his 16-year career with seven interceptions over the last two games, isn't in danger of being benched ... yet.

"I'm not going to entertain that right now," said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, via The Orange County Register. "I'm going to evaluate everything, and right now Philip Rivers is our starting quarterback. But I'm not going to single one position out. I'm looking at everybody. We're 4-7. Everybody can be doing something better."

The Chargers are one of the most surprising teams in the NFL at 4-7, far below the Super Bowl expectations some predicted heading into the season. Rivers has been the centerpiece behind the team's struggles, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and an 85.5 passer rating. Rivers has already thrown more interceptions this season than in 2017 and 2018 and is on pace for his lowest completion percentage in two years and lowest passer rating since 2007.

The past two games have been Rivers at his worst. Rivers has completed 54.2 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Chargers have lost both games. Rivers threw seven interceptions in his previous nine games before the two-game stretch that has essentially put the Chargers out of playoff contention.

With Rivers turning 38 years old in December and slated to be a free agent after the season, his days in Los Angeles may be numbered based on the decline in his play this season. Rivers has thrown for 57,825 yards and 389 touchdowns in his career, but his time as a starting quarterback may be coming to an end. Rivers has also started 218 consecutive games, dating back to Week 1 of the 2006 season (his first game as the Chargers starting quarterback).

"Philip just has to execute better, as far as turnovers," Lynn said after the game Monday. "Now, when you look at his turnovers, it's not always on the quarterback. I mean, sometimes the quarterback is getting hit late, or sometimes a receiver may slip down, so you can't put all of those turnovers on Philip; but his turnovers are a little higher than I would like.

"He knows that. And we have to get better in that area -- period."