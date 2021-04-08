After nearly 54 years, the Bengals have finally decided to honor the franchise's greatest figures. The team has announced that they will soon be unveiling a new Ring of Honor that will be "immortalized in Paul Brown Stadium."

Four former members of the organization will be part of the Bengals' inaugural class. The team announced that two of those members are founder/owner/coach Paul Brown and Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz. Munoz is the only former Bengals player currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Season ticket holders will vote to select the final two members of this year's class.

"The Hall of Fame has chosen to ignore our players to a high degree and this is a way to honor them," Bengals owner Mike Brown said. "I think a lot of our players have been overlooked by the Hall of Fame that deserve consideration. We can do something about that by honoring them here."

The first member of the Bengals' Ring of Honor, Munoz is arguably the greatest left tackle in NFL history. The third overall pick in the 1980 draft, Munoz was a nine-time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler each season from 1981-91.

"Very humbling but very exciting," Munoz said of the honor. "I was here ten years with P.B. The longer you're out of the game, the more you learn and understand what the guy did for the game. It's amazing. You're talking every day he was around. I don't think there was a day until he got sick that he wasn't around. Every trip. Every day of camp.

"To know I had a chance to spend 10 of my 13 years around him every day was amazing. Now you get a chance to go into this Ring of Honor with him and it's pretty cool. It is really exciting. It's an honor," Munoz says. "The organization has had some amazing, amazing players over the 50–plus years of existence. I think this is great because now we get to celebrate all the guys and that's what it's all about."

Founded by former Paul Brown in 1967, the Bengals were part of the AFL before being part of the AFL-NFL merge in 1970. Despite playing in the same division as the Steelers (who won four Super Bowls in a six-year span), the '70s Bengals won two division titles while clinching three playoff berth. Cincinnati's greatest run of success took place in the '80s, as the franchise captured AFC titles in 1981 and in 1988. The Bengals fell short against the 49ers in both Super Bowls.

While the '90s were not kind to the franchise, the Bengals quickly rose to relevance under Marvin Lewis in the 2000s. Cincinnati captured its first AFC North title in 2005 behind the passing trio of Carson Palmer, Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. They won another division title in 2009.

With Andy Dalton under center, the Bengals made the playoffs five consecutive years from 2011-15. Along with Dalton, the Bengals were led in those years by receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert, and defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap.

While the final two members haven not been announced, here's are the former players and coaches who may join Brown and Munoz in the Bengals' inaugural Ring of Honor.