With the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud signing deals on Monday, all four top quarterbacks out of the 2023 draft have agreed to terms with the team that selected them. Tennessee Titans' No. 33 pick Will Levis signed a deal worth an estimated $9.5 million with an estimated $7 million guaranteed. The first overall pick of this year's draft Bryce Young signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $37.95 contract, including a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Stroud, the Texans No. 2 pick, agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport. Stroud's deal includes a $23.38 million signing bonus he will receive right away, which Rapoport reports is a first for Houston.

In his last two seasons as a starter at Ohio State, Stroud had 8,123 yards and 85 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions. The 21-year-old was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was the back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Stroud will be working with first-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Colts gave No. 4 overall pick Richardson a four-year, $33.99M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $21.72 million signing bonus paid 100% upfront, per Tom Pelissero.

In 12 games last season at Florida, Richardson had 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 53.8 completion percentage.