The Colts quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is one of the biggest storylines of the NFL preseason, but Richardson's campaign got off to an inauspicious start when he took a hard sack early in the first quarter of Indianapolis' preseason opener against the Ravens.

Richardson left the game and did not return, with the team announcing he dislocated his pinky finger -- coach Shane Steichen said it "popped out, popped back in." Richardson and the Colts got some good news after further testing came back clean on Friday, and the third-year QB will be considered "day-to-day," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While Richardson missed out on some valuable reps in the preseason opener -- he went 2 of 3 for 21 yards in his few plays before getting hurt -- it sounds like he won't miss extended time with his finger injury. They team will likely look to manage his discomfort, but he should be able to reenter the competition with Jones sooner rather than later.

The good news for Richardson is that while his injury created an opportunity for Jones to make a strong statement with extended burn on Thursday, Jones didn't exactly light the world on fire with his play. The former Giants QB completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Nothing about Jones' performance indicates he's jumped Richardson for the starting job, and with Richardson expected back on the field soon, he will have plenty of chances to cement his status as the team's starter.

The real bright spot for the Colts' offense on Thursday was first round pick Tyler Warren. The tight end out of Penn State had three catches for 40 yards and looked like the kind of impact player and safety valve they've been lacking in the middle of the field. That'll be important no matter who is under center; he will be the best friend of both Richardson and Jones when they're taking snaps.