When the Indianapolis Colts begin their mandatory minicamp next week, they will do so without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team has announced Richardson won't participate in minicamp as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.

While he didn't provide a timetable for his return, Colts coach Shane Steichen said he hopes that Richardson can come back "at some point" during training camp.

With Richardson out, former Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is in line to receive the Colts' first-team reps during minicamp. Jones, who signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts this offseason, finished the 2024 season with the Vikings after New York granted his request to be released.

In Indianapolis, Jones is essentially replacing Joe Flacco, who previously served as Richardson's backup. Given Richardson's injury history, it's necessary the Colts have a proven veteran who can step in and perform at a moment's notice. While he isn't the best of quarterbacks, Jones -- who made 71 starts during his time with the Giants -- certainly fits the bill.

While Jones will get some unexpected first-team reps, Richardson will now have to overcome yet another obstacle. As a rookie, Richardson suffered a season-ending injury after just four games. Last year, Richardson dealt with more injuries along with temporarily losing his starting job to Flacco, who is now entrenched in another position battle with the Browns.

So far, Richardson has struggled to live up to his status as a former first-round pick. While he does have a winning record as a starter, the former Florida Gator has completed just 50.6% of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11). Richardson has been effective as a runner, however, with 10 rushing touchdowns and a 5.7 career yards-per-carry average.