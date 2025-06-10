It's been nearly a week since the Indianapolis Colts announced that quarterback Anthony Richardson won't participate in minicamp as he deals with a shoulder injury. Colts coach Shane Steichen reiterated that there is no timetable for his return but hoped that Richardson returns "at some point" during training camp.

Richardson recently went to Los Angeles to get his AC joint rechecked by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Richardson is dealing with inflammation in his surgically repaired AC joint and "the recommendation is rest."

"The belief is this will not impact his availability for the start of training camp," Jones reported.

With Richardson out, former Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is in line to receive the Colts' first-team reps during minicamp. Jones, who signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts this offseason, finished the 2024 season with the Vikings after New York granted his request to be released.

In Indianapolis, Jones is essentially replacing Joe Flacco, who previously served as Richardson's backup. Given Richardson's injury history, it's necessary the Colts have a proven veteran who can step in and perform at a moment's notice. While he isn't the best of quarterbacks, Jones -- who made 71 starts during his time with the Giants -- certainly fits the bill.

While Jones will get some unexpected first-team reps, Richardson will now have to overcome yet another obstacle. As a rookie, Richardson suffered a season-ending injury after just four games. Last year, Richardson dealt with more injuries along with temporarily losing his starting job to Flacco, who is now entrenched in another position battle with the Browns.

So far, Richardson has struggled to live up to his status as a former first-round pick. While he does have a winning record as a starter, the former Florida Gator has completed just 50.6% of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11). Richardson has been effective as a runner, however, with 10 rushing touchdowns and a 5.7 career yards-per-carry average.