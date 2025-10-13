The Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with an orbital fracture he suffered prior to Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Richardson will now be out for at least the next four games.

Richardson was warming up with an elastic band in the Colts' locker room when the injury occurred. Richardson attached the band to a pole, which snapped and hit him in the face with a lot of force. While Richardson experience severe swelling, it is believed that his eyeball avoided any damage.

Through the first five games of the season, Richardson served as the backup to Daniel Jones, who won the quarterback competition in camp. Richardson had appeared in only two games to this point, completing one of two passes for nine yards.

Prior to this season, Richardson had yet to deliver on the expectations of being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His career completion percentage is 50.6% and he's thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11). Injuries have also been a big part of the story in the early portion of Richardson's NFL career as he played just 15 games in his first two years with Indianapolis.

With the Colts' bye coming in Week 11, the earliest Richardson would be able to return is Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Richardson out on Sunday, rookie Riley Leonard was promoted to the backup role. A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame last spring, Leonard has yet to attempt a pass at the NFL level. As a senior with the Fighting Irish in 2024, Leonard flashed his dual-threat ability with 3,767 yards and 38 total touchdowns.