Joe Flacco replaced Anthony Richardson, not once but twice, during the Colts' second drive of Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Steelers. The 39-year-old quarterback finished the drive by throwing 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs that extended the home team's lead to 14-0. The veteran will remain in at quarterback as Richardson has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Richardson initially left the game after taking a shot to the midsection by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a running play. He came in two players later, but was injured again on a hit by Fitzpatrick after the Colts surprisingly called a running play for Richardson, who went down to the ground awkwardly before taking the hard shot. He left the game after the hit and straight to the locker room.

Richardson returned to the sideline (with his helmet on) during Indianapolis' ensuing drive. He remained there, though, as Flacco led the Colts on yet another scoring drive as Indianapolis stretched its lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

While Richardson's injury is concerning, the Colts' offense appears to be in good hands with Flacco, a 17-year veteran, former Super Bowl MVP and reigning Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco has extensive history against the Steelers. He's 10-11 lifetime against the Steelers that includes a win in the 2014 AFC wild card round.