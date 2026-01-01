When the Indianapolis Colts opened Anthony Richardson's 21-day practice window on Dec. 18, it appeared that help could be on the way in a quarterback group decimated by injuries this season. Instead, 2023's fourth overall pick continues to battle vision problems due to the orbital fracture he sustained earlier in the year, and the Colts will not activate him from injured reserve for the regular-season finale.

Instead, coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Riley Leonard will start in what is now a meaningless Week 18 game for the Colts, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Seth Henigan, who signed with the Colts' practice squad, has a chance of serving as the backup. If he is not up to speed, Philip Rivers will handle the backup duties.

"Had a conversation in my office yesterday with him," Steichen said of Richardson. "It was great. He's still got the vision limitations. It's just a smart thing. Obviously, you put him out there with vision limitations and something happens, not a good idea. So we won't activate him."

Richardson sustained his injury in Week 6 when an elastic band in the Colts' locker room snapped and hit him in the face. The backup quarterback experienced severe swelling around the broken orbital bone, though he avoided damage to his eyeball. More than two months later, he still does not have all of his vision back.

With the Colts tumbling all the way out of the postseason picture despite opening the year at 8-2, they have no incentive to rush Richardson back at less than 100% -- even as they lack experienced options behind injured starter Daniel Jones, who tore his Achilles tendon earlier this month.

"It was a freak accident that happened," Steichen said. "I feel for him, because it is a terrible thing that happened. You never want it to happen. You don't know why things happen. But he's been in good spirits, and he's battling like crazy and hopefully everything comes back good."

The 2025 season goes down as a lost year for a once-promising prospect who just two years ago was a first-round talent. Richardson remains under contract with Indianapolis through 2027, but if Jones returns to full strength in time for next year's opener, there is no clear path to the starting lineup for the Florida product.

It could take a trade for Richardson to get another shot at a starting job in the next two years. His outlook with the Colts is as cloudy as ever. But returning to full health is a bigger priority at this point than determining his long-term role, according to Steichen.

"I think the biggest thing for him is just to make sure that vision comes back fully, and then we go from there," Steichen said. "He's a talented player. Very talented. Can make all the throws and run around and make plays. So really just praying for his health right now."