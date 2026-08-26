Kayshon Boutte became the latest notable NFL player to get traded when he was dealt from the Patriots to the Texans earlier this week. The veteran receiver likely won't be the last notable player who is dealt between now and the start of the regular season.

More specifically, one can expect to see an increase of trades between now and 6 p.m. on Sunday, when each team is required to cut its roster down to 53 players. Instead of releasing them and getting nothing in return, teams will undoubtedly be trying to move players over the next several days who won't make their initial regular-season roster.

Below is a rundown of the possible NFL veterans who might be traded before Sunday's deadline. You'll notice that the list includes several quarterbacks who could use a change of scenario in order to restart their careers.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson's future in Indianapolis has been officially up in the air ever since he and the Colts agreed to mutually seek a trade partner.

While his career has yet to live up to his draft status as a former No. 4 overall pick, the 24-year-old Richardson still has time to change the narrative of his career. He has struggled with his accuracy in the NFL, but his mobility has been a strength. He ran for 10 scores during his first two seasons in Indianapolis with an impressive 5.5 yards-per-carry average.

Richardson could be a good addition for a team that needs to strengthen its quarterback depth. The Bills could be a potential trade option, where Richardson would get to play behind and learn from former league MVP Josh Allen.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Like Richardson, McCarthy is another former first-round pick who appears to have fallen out of favor with the team that drafted him. McCarthy is slated to enter his third NFL season as a backup after losing his position battle with Kyler Murray.

Unlike Richardson, McCarthy has proven to be an adequate passer at the NFL level. While he clearly has room to improve there, McCarthy had several decent performances from a passing perspective last season. It wasn't enough for him to keep his job, but McCarthy's overall potential might be enough to compel a team to make an offer to the Vikings for his services, more than likely as a backup.

There's been rumblings that the Vikings and Colts could swap quarterbacks via a trade while giving each one a fresh start as a backup somewhere else. While unlikely, crazier things have happened in the NFL.

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter has been present during Steelers' practices, but he has yet to take the field as he is hoping to land a new contract. Coach Mike McCarthy said this week that the team is at an "impasse" with Porter, who is also on the team's physically unable to perform list after aggravating his back during the team's mobility test on the first day of training camp.

For whatever reason, the Steelers don't appear to be willing to give Porter the contract that he is hoping for. And while it doesn't appear that the Steelers would trade him, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Kahn has made several surprising player transactions in the past. Khan could do so now with Porter if a team is willing to give the Steelers some considerable capital in exchange for one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy and veteran Browns receiver Cedric Tillman are potential trade options given the young depth Cleveland has developed at receiver. While the Browns may be inclined to keep one or both players, it's possible that GM Andrew Berry could deal one of them if he receives the right offer.

It's hard to know what a good offer for Jeudy would be and what Berry would want in exchange for him. A former first-round pick, Jeudy underperformed for the majority of his career before having a breakout season with the Browns in 2024. But Jeudy followed that season up with a largely disappointing 2025 campaign.

Several teams, however, may chalk up Jeudy's shortcomings last season to Cleveland's quarterback inconsistencies. Still just 27, Jeudy's past success and potential moving forward could compel a team to make Berry an offer he can't refuse. This seems like a classic trade Bill Belichick would have made during his years running the Patriots.

Steelers QB Will Howard

Howard is one of two quarterbacks the Steelers could trade if they are giving the right offer. The other is veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph, although it appears -- based on McCarthy's recent comments --- that his spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster is secure.

That leaves Howard as the potential odd man out if McCarthy doesn't put each of his four quarterbacks on the active roster. Rookie Drew Allar hasn't thoroughly outplayed Howard, but he's nonetheless done enough to seal his spot on the 53-man roster.

In Pittsburgh's perfect world, they could quietly stash Howard on the practice squad. That's highly unlikely, however, as teams are always looking to upgrade their quarterback depth. There's also the chance that he is signed by an AFC North rival to gain intel on the Steelers.

That's why, if the Steelers don't see Howard in their long-term plans, they may consider trading him while essentially guaranteeing him a chance to be on another team's active roster.

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

It's been a tough preseason for Tracy. After Tracy missed a block that led to Jaxson Dart taking a big hit in the Giants' preseason opener, New York's brass responded by signing former Pro Bowler Najee Harris.

While this hasn't been a banner summer for him, Tracy's overall body of work with the Giants would suggest that Big Blue will nonetheless prefer to keep him in their plans. Conversely, his success in the NFL so far would likely lead to multiple teams giving the Giants some considerable return in exchange for him.

A former fifth-round pick, Tracy ran for 1,539 yards and seven touchdowns with a 4.3 yards-per-carry average during his first two seasons in New York. He also proved his worth as a pass catcher by pulling down 74 of 101 targets for 572 yards and three scores.

Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

It was reported back in April that the Giants wanted either a second-round or an early third-round pick in exchange for the former fifth overall pick. Teams apparently balked at that and made alternative plans.

While the market has dried teams, teams are seemingly always looking to add a pash rusher to their stable. If the Giants want to deal Thibodeaux, however, they will likely have to drop their asking price, given Thibodeaux's drop-off in production since his breakout 2023 season that saw him rack up 11.5 sacks.

That season, however, is evidence that Thibodeaux can be an impactful pass rusher. It may also help compel a team to make a run at acquiring him before Week 1.

Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat

It was recently announced that Sweat is coming off of the team's physically unable to perform list. This will likely drum up trade rumors that intensified after Sweat skipped voluntary workouts this spring.

A former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, the 29-year-old Sweat is coming off arguably the best season of his career. During his first season in Arizona, Sweat racked up a career-high 12 sacks in addition to forcing four fumbles. He was one of the lone bright spots during another dismal Cardinals season.

While Sweat's recent injury could scare a few teams off, rest assured that there would be a large market for Sweat if the Cardinals decided to put him on the market. If that happened, whoever acquires him would be on the hook for the remaining three years of Sweat's three-year, $76.4 million contract.

Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

It appears that the 28-year-old Fulton might be the odd man out in Kansas City's secondary. Fulton is currently slated behind rookie Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams on the team's depth chart.

At this point, Fulton appears to be more of a cut than trade candidate. He missed nine games last year due to injury and is currently dealing with a hip flexor injury. Still, there are several cornerback-needy teams that may be willing to give the Chiefs something in exchange for Fulton, who has 55 career starts under his belt.

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau

Liufau could ultimately be the odd man in out Dallas following the team's acquisition of Von Miller. Prior to Miller's signing, the thought was that Liufau could secure one of the final spots on Dallas' 53-man roster. That may not be the case now.

One of the things that was hurting Liufau's chances at making the roster was the fact that he is transitioning from inside to outside linebacker under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. With Miller now in tow, the Cowboys may now be inclined to trade Liufau to a team that would use him at his natural position.

Liufau made 34 starts during his first two seasons with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2024 draft.